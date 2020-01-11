To celebrate the opening of its location at 3861 W. Flamingo Road, Del Taco will give two free tacos a week to the first 100 people who come in after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Del Taco is offering 100 people free tacos for a year. (Del Taco)

Free tacos! For a year!

To celebrate the grand opening of its newest store at 3861 W. Flamingo Road, Del Taco will give free tacos for a year to the first 100 people who show up in the store’s dining room beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday. They’ll be inducted into the company’s new club, the Free Taco Society, and get 52 weekly promotional codes on the Del Taco mobile app for two free tacos each.

To be eligible for the society, a person must be 18 or older and a legal resident of the United States with a photo ID. Some exclusions apply. The offer is open to one person per household, and the promotional code must be used at the same location as it was awarded.

Del Taco has announced that it will repeat the offer every time it opens a new store, which should lend a new sense of importance to those “opening soon” announcements.

Hours at the new location, which is between Valley View Boulevard and Wynn Road, are 24/7.

