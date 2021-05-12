Desert Inn lives, Honey Salt goes Mediterranean, Dick’s to open

Basque hot dog at To Be Frank. (To Be Frank)

Desert Inn drinks live on

Wynn Las Vegas will relive the heyday of the old Desert Inn it replaced during a special cocktail hour from 4 to 7 p.m. May 20 in the resort’s Eastside Lounge. Property mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini will demonstrate vintage-inspired drinks such as the Desert Inn’s signature Atomic Cocktail and the Lady Luck, Painted Desert, Sky Room and Crystal Room, and provide souvenir recipe cards for making them at home. wynnlasvegas.com

Rooster Boy chef at Honey Salt

Chef Sonia El-Nawal of Rooster Boy Cafe will present “Journey to the Mediterranean,” the next in the Farm to Table series at Honey Salt, at 6 p.m. May 24. The multicourse menu of dishes such as Moroccan chicken tagine with saffron, preserved lemon and olives is $54, with wine pairings $25. Honey Salt is at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. honeysalt.com

To Be Frank in Water Street spot

To Be Frank ghost kitchen has relocated to Sticks Tavern at 203 S. Water St. in Henderson. The menu is comprised of Thai (made with Thai Issan sausages), Philly, chili, Basque, banh mi and signature To Be Frank dogs on locally baked buns, plus sides, shakes and sugar cookies. It’s all available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Call 702-246-2350. tobefranklv.com

Del Frisco’s launches War of the Rosés

In concert with sister restaurants across the country, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse at 3925 Paradise Road will host its annual “War of the Rosés” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 20. Participants will taste eight rosés and choose their favorite, which will be featured in the restaurants this summer. It’s $45 and includes an assortment of hors d’oeuvres. delfriscos.com

Here and there

— Here’s some tax relief: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria, which has four locations in Southern Nevada, is offering 16-inch traditional cheese pizzas for $10.40 on Monday, which is Tax Day. And Farmer Boys, which has numerous outlets in the valley, is offering two breakfast burritos or two Double Big Cheese for $10.40, all day. grimaldispizzeria.com, farmerboys.com

— News about Three Square food bank food-distribution sites: The site manned by representatives of CORE and West Prep Academy at 1950 Pink Rose St. (near the intersection of Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards) will have its final event of the school year from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday. And Three Square has announced that, in partnership with Boyd Gaming, the site at the Eastside Cannery, 5255 Boulder Highway, has been extended until the end of the month. It’s open from 9 a.m. until supplies are depleted on Wednesdays and Fridays.

