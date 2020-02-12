Dessert elegance: Banana cream … sphere

Cut, at Palazzo in Las Vegas, packs sweet, creamy fillings into a chocolate sphere, then melts it.

Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Cut at Palazzo presents its unique take on banana cream pie. (The Venetian)

A large group of San Francisco 49ers players made a post-Super Bowl loss visit to Cut at Palazzo, where they indulged in dishes including the restaurant’s unique banana cream pie.

It’s made with banana ice cream, custard and compote, house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf layered into a milk-chocolate sphere (which was dyed red for the team’s visit). When the warm banana-caramel sauce is poured over, the sphere melts into a flowerlike shape, revealing the banana bounty within. It’s $20.

