Discover dining specials in the Las Vegas Arts District

Esther’s, Crafthaus to host special meal

Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., will host a beer pairing dinner at 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday with Crafthaus Brewery, which will be its neighbor in the spring. Held on the restaurant’s outdoor patio, the multi-course, family-style meal will pair specialty and one-off beers with off-menu dishes that incorporate the brewery’s products. Among the items we’ve been able to recognize on a hastily scrawled, handwritten menu are an octopus and chickpea salad, braised beef raviolo, beer-battered cauliflower and bacon jam pizza on IPA dough. Tickets are $75 plus tax and fees. esthersbeerdinner.bpt.me

Jammyland tips hat to long-gone tiki bar

Arts District reggae bar Jammyland, 1121 S. Main St., will celebrate the legacy of the Aku Aku tiki bar in the old Stardust hotel this Sunday. From 6 p.m. to closing, bartenders will offer drinks from the Aku Aku cocktail menu, the DJ will spin classic surf and punk, and the chef will cook up some faux-tropical dishes. Come in tiki garb and get 20 percent off your dinner. jammy.land

What’s new at the Plaza’s Pop Up Pizza

Pop Up Pizza at the Plaza, 1 S. Main St., is sporting a new mural and featuring an expanded menu. The six-year-old pizza joint has added several spins on its classic New York street pizza, including the Suprema (spicy Italian sausage, Ezzo pepperoni, hot capicola, roasted mushrooms and red bell peppers); creamy onion, spinach and mushroom; and Mike’s Hot Pepperoni, which is drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey from Brooklyn. The place has also expanded to offer Detroit-style pan pizza. Adding to the nostalgic hip-hop vibe is a mural from Las Vegas artist SNIPT.

Football, with festival proximity included

If you want to catch some football downtown on Sunday, without completely forsaking the (Life is Beautiful) festival vibe, the Downtown Watch Zone will be going strong at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Games run all day on 72 feet of screen. There’s a 2,200-square-foot pool. And its location at 200 Third St. is close enough to go back and forth between the center and the Life is Beautiful footprint whenever you need a football fix. Tables can be reserved for as little as a $25 per-person beverage minimum, and the minimums for a 600-square-foot “man cave” large enough for 20 people start at $500. dlvec.com

Mob Museum hosts seminar on L.A. mob

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host a seminar on the history of the mob in Los Angeles, “Southland Syndicates: Jack Dragna and Organized Crime in Los Angeles,” at 2 p.m. Saturday. Author J. Michael Niotta, the great-grandson of syndicate boss Jack Dragna, will discuss his great-grandfather’s allies and rivals, how the mob differed between the east and west coasts, why Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel and Mickey Cohen didn’t quite fit with L.A., and how pop culture has fostered misconceptions through its glossy portrayals of the people and events of the mob era. The event is free with museum admission and for members.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.