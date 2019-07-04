DJ Mustard adds to Las Vegas’ 5 best bets for food and drink

The Mustard Summer Salad (Shane O'Neal/Beauty & Essex)

The Mustard Summer Salad

Tao Group executive chef Chris Santos and resident DJ Mustard have collaborated on the Mustard Summer Salad, which is being served through the end of September at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The salad ($18) is made with baby romaine, Little Gem lettuce, mustard greens, grilled chicken, red and yellow watermelon, asparagus, apple, mozzarella, candied walnuts and mustard vinaigrette.

Fried Chicken Day

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day on Saturday, Sara’s at the Palms is offering a one-day special: the restaurant’s signature Truffle Fried Chicken, flavored with honey, sage and Parmesan, with a glass of Argyle 2015 vintage brut sparkling wine for $60.

‘Frank’s Favorites’

Luke Palladino, executive chef of Sinatra at Encore, will conduct a demonstration, “Cooking Frank’s Favorites,” beginning at noon July 12. The Wynn Las Vegas Master Class will include lunch and is $175; reserve by calling 702-770-7070.

Shrimp dishes

El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, has introduced a quartet of $20 shrimp dishes, available through the end of the month. Tropical Tamarind Ceviche is Pacific wild shrimp in house-made tamarind sauce with pineapple, mango and bell peppers; Diablo Shrimp Ceviche features the shellfish in Buffalo sauce; aguachiles presents it in lime juice and spices with cucumber, onion, chiles and tortilla chips; and in the Mexican Shrimp Cocktail, it’s served in chilled Mexican tomato broth with sliced avocado and lime.

Sushi discounts

Sushi Roku at the Forum Shops at Caesars is offering Las Vegas locals 30 percent off food and 50 percent off bottles of sake and wine through Labor Day. The restaurant also is offering locals a six-course omakase experience for $120 (with sake pairing $30) after 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays through July 27. Book a spot at vegasomakase@sushiroku.com.