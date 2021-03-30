Drink in Easter weekend with a Peeps cocktail

The Peeps-berry chocolate martini at The Strat. (Golden Entertainment)

Party with Peeps

Attention, all you Easter-celebrating peeps out there: Local spots are marking the holiday with marshmallow Peeps-centric cocktails. The Strat’s Peeps-berry chocolate martini is made with raspberry vodka, creme de cacao, triple sec and lime juice and served with a blue Peep on the rim. It’ll be $12 at the resort’s View Lounge and Remix Lounge from Friday through Sunday. And CraftHaus Brewery, which has taprooms at 197 E. California St. in the Arts District and 7350 Eastgate Road, Suite 110, in Henderson, is serving Carrot Craze, a frozen beer slushy that contains fresh carrot juice, mango puree and Psychosis Helles Lager, topped with a Peep, through Sunday for $6.50. thestrat.com, crafthausbrewery.com

In more Easter news …

For bunny-lovers who’ve been putting off getting that Easter hostess gift, Valley Cheese & Wine has created baskets containing a bottle of Guntrum Riesling, a Ferrara milk chocolate Easter egg, peanut butter balls from Sugar and Spice, dark chocolate hazelnuts from Ash Creek in Oregon, Rustic Bakery cacao nib shortbread and a $20 gift card to the shop. They’re $79.99 at the store at 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. valleycheeseandwine.com

Get your PB&J

Friday is National Peanut Butter & Jelly Day, and it won’t go unnoticed in Southern Nevada. Slater’s 50/50, 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., is offering, for a limited time, PB&J Wings, $11.99, tossed in a peanut sauce and served with grape jelly for dipping. Slater’s also serves the Peanut Butter & Jeallousy Burger, $13.99, a beef patty spread with peanut butter and strawberry jelly and topped with two slices of bacon — and you can get it with a scoop of ice cream, if you want. Not to be outdone, Distill and Remedy’s, which have multiple locations across the valley, are offering the Adult PB&J on their happy hour menu from 2 to 6 p.m. and 2 to 6 a.m. It’s peanut butter and house-made spicy strawberry jam on cinnamon-sugar-dipped and deep-fried brioche, served with Bailey’s whipped cream, $6. slaters5050.com, distillbar.com, remedystavern.com

Forum restaurants aid Three Square

A number of restaurants at The Forum Shops at Caesars are donating the proceeds of designated dishes to Three Square Food Bank, through April 30. They are: Carmine’s Italian Restaurant (Carmine’s Cares Salad and Carmine’s Cares Frozen Berry Cosmo), Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (Havana Dream pie in March, Key lime pie in April), Sushi Roku (santen-mori appetizers with hamachi serrano and seared salmon togarashi), Water Grill (any item from the menu), The Palm (Key lime pie), True Food Kitchen (new grass-fed steak dish) and Trevi Italian Restaurant (any flavor of gelato). simon.com

El Luchador starts brunch

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina at 7825 Blue Diamond Road now serves brunch from noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes a breakfast sandwich with al pastor bacon, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, tomato, guacamole and chipotle aioli on a focaccia roll, $14; chilaquiles, $12, with optional adobo beef, pollo rojo, carnitas or al pastor bacon for $3; three chicken, beef, pork or al pastor tacos with eggs, pico de gallo and the Luchador cheese blend, $14; and Huevos Del Diablo, two eggs with chorizo, cheese, spicy tomato sauce and flour tortillas, $12. Bottomless mimosas are $20. luchadorlv.com

Valencian Gold to be reborn

The owners of Valencian Gold, which has been closed during the pandemic, plan to re-launch early this summer with a renovated interior and reimagined menu. Jeff Weiss and Paras Shah are transforming the quick-casual paella spot into a more formal, sit-down experience. The new menu will offer a rotating list of domestic and Spanish hams hand-carved to order, wood-fired paella, tapas and signature cocktails. “More than anything, we (and as it turns out, our guests) wanted Valencian Gold to showcase the Spain that Paras and I lived in and fell in love with,” Weiss said. “In its original fast-casual form, the restaurant just didn’t allow us to tell those stories, so we decided at the beginning of the pandemic to flip the script and really stretch our wings.”

Marrone expands to Qatar

Marc Marrone is staying busy with projects in other parts of the world as he awaits the delayed launch of his Chinatown spot Wolf Down. The creator of Great Bao and the Gemma Gemma’s Pizza has signed on as culinary consultant for the new Dream Hotel & residences in Doha, Qatar, scheduled to launch in time for Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup in late 2022. In the meantime, Marrone is preparing to add another Salt Lake City project to his portfolio. As for Wolf Down, which will offer doner kebob in the same Spring Mountain Road plaza as The Golden Tiki and Partage, Marrone says it was delayed by an equipment theft, and he and his team are “assessing the market and really trying to time it” for the return of tourists to the neighborhood.

Free burritos

Thursday is National Burrito Day, which means deals for you. El Pollo Loco locations are offering BOGO burritos with the coupon at bit.ly/31tQuey. And Maverik, which has several locations in the valley, will offer $1 off its BonFire burritos. elpolloloco.com, maverik.com

Discounted coffee

Another Dutch Bros Coffee location will open Wednesday at 326 S Decatur Blvd. Any drink will be $3 on opening day. dutchbros.com

