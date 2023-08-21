Elvis’ 6-tier wedding cake to be re-created for Vegas extravaganza

The cake from the 1967 wedding of Elvis and Priscilla Presley at the Aladdin Hotel is being re-created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Las Vegas as the “wedding capital of the world.”

Silverton Casino in Las Vegas is donating to Maui wildfire relief with the sale of certain dishes from three of its restaurants, including this California burrito from Mi Casa Grill Cantina. (Silverton Casino)

Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Lounge in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Aces and Aces forward Alysha Clark (shown) collaborated on the Double 07 roll being served at the restaurant through Dec. 3, 2023. (MGM Resorts)

The cake from the 1967 wedding of Elvis and Priscilla Presley at the Aladdin Hotel (now Planet Hollywood Resort) is being re-created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Las Vegas as the “wedding capital of the world.”

Carlo’s Bake Shop in The Venetian, from famed “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, is replicating the 3-foot, six-tier confection inspired by the original Presley cake, which united yellow sponge cake, apricot preserves, kirsch Bavarian cream frosting and red marzipan roses.

The replica will be displayed at a Sept. 3 Caesars Palace event also featuring a show celebrating love and marriage, a mass renewal of vows by hundreds of couples and slices of cake separately prepared. Details/tickets: weddings.vegas/event.

◆ ◆ ◆

The latest in Maui wildfire relief efforts:

■ During its recent Maui Shots outreach, The Golden Tiki sold 1,062 shots in three days at $5 each to raise $5,310 for the Kākoʻo Maui fund, which is providing quick-deployed resources to support wildfire recovery. A check presentation was made Thursday.

■ Through September, Sundance Grill, Mi Casa Grill Cantina and Su Casa Sushi Bar in the Silverton are offering Aid to Maui dishes. For each dish sold, the property will donate the cash equivalent of 12 meals to the Maui Food Bank. The dishes are loco moco ($15) and Spam and eggs ($15) at Sundance, California burrito ($19) and shrimp burrito ($23) at Mi Casa, and spicy tuna poké roll ($20) at Su Casa.

■ From now through September, Metro Pizza will donate 15 percent from each Hawaiian pizza sold to the Hawaiian Fire Relief Fund, an emergency campaign organized by the pizza nonprofit Slice Out Hunger.

◆ ◆ ◆

Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar in Mandalay Bay is collaborating with the Las Vegas Aces and Aces forward Alysha Clark on the Double 07 sushi roll inspired by Clark’s favorite flavors and Kumi’s signature fusion. One roll in the double roll blends spicy yellowtail, serrano chile, cucumber, shiso, red tobiko, charcoal aïoli and 24K gold. The other roll combines Ora salmon skin, seared tuna, spicy kanikama (crab stick), gobo (burdock root), avocado and onion ponzu.

Cost: $27. Offered through Dec. 3.

◆ ◆ ◆

Gelato Festa runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Cucina del Mercato counter in Eataly at Park MGM. The Festa features 12 stations with gelato or sorbetto dishes made by the Eataly pastry team. Among the items are Caprese gelato, sorbetto and prosecco cocktails, and mini gelato sandwiches. Cost: $60 for a pack of 20 tickets. Dishes run one to three tickets for sampling. Purchase/menu/details: eataly.com/us_en/stores/las-vegas/news/gelato-festa-las-vegas.

