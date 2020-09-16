100°F
Estiatorio Milos moving to Venetian

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 16, 2020 - 12:19 pm
 
Updated September 16, 2020 - 12:34 pm

A day after The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas officially confirmed Estiatorio Milos would be departing the property, The Venetian has confirmed it will become the new home of the acclaimed Greek seafood restaurant.

The new location is expected to debut on the resort’s so-called “restaurant row,” which connects The Venetian and Palazzo casinos, sometime in 2021. In the meantime, Milos continues to serve customers at The Cosmopolitan, with a closing date for that location yet to be announced.

“Estiatorio Milos is known throughout the world to serve guests the freshest seafood straight from the Mediterranean,” Venetian President and Chief Operating Officer George Markantonis said in a news release announcing the move. “Our guests will love this stunning addition to our already diverse culinary line-up.”

The space is being designed by Alain Carle Architecte and is described as bringing together “the essence of Greece, simplicity and elegance using timeless and remarkable architectural materials and decor.”

Estiatorio Milos also has locations in Montreal, New York, London and Miami. It’s been a staple of The Cosmopolitan’s restaurant collection since that resort opened.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.

