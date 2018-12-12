Even if you run, run as fast as you can, you can’t catch the Gingerbread Man. But Eureka! in Las Vegas can, and features him in a holiday-season drink, the Gingerbread Man Old Fashioned. It’s a mix of Old Overholt Rye Whiskey, house-made gingerbread syrup, Douglas Fir Liqueur, chocolate and herbal bitters, garnished with candied ginger and finished with an ice gingerbread man, and it’s $12 until Jan. 1 at Eureka!, 520 E. Fremont St.520 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas NV
Eureka! in Las Vegas unveils Gingerbread Man holiday drink
