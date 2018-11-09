Explore NoMad Bar’s cocktail program with the Detox Retox

NoMad Bar has wowed New York City with a bar program that’s both serious and fun. The Detox Retox cocktail, which grounds a party-worthy blend of rums and cachaca with a touch of dependable Scotch, is a great place to start exploring NoMad’s local program.
Ingredients
■ 3 dashes Angostura bitters
■ 1 teaspoon Avua Amburana cachaca
■ ½ ounce Plantation Pineapple rum
■ ¼ ounce demerara syrup (1:1 demerara sugar and water)
■ 1 ounce Diplomatico Reserva Exlusiva rum
■ 1 ounce Chivas 12 Scotch
■ 1½ ounces Harmless Harvest coconut water
Directions
Build in double rocks glass and give a quick stir in the glass on a 2-inch cube.
Al Mancini