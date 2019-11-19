Extreme Las Vegas steaks, from $7.99 to $1,600

In this installment of Taste of the Town, Al Mancini shows us one of the best bargains on a steak available in the valley, as well as one of the most luxurious cuts of beef you can buy.

Las Vegas is a city of extremes, which prides itself on offering something for everyone. It’s also a place where steakhouses loom large over the restaurant scene. With all of that going for it, it’s no surprise that there’s a steak for every price range, including some extreme bargains, and extremely decadent splurges.

In this installment of Taste of the Town, the Review-Journal’s Al Mancini shows us one of the best bargains on a steak available in the valley, as well as one of the most luxurious cuts of beef you can buy ifmoney is no object. The bargain beef is offered at the Ellis Island Casino, just off the Strip. The extravagant beef is available less than two miles away at CUT by Wolfgang Puck in The Venetian.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

