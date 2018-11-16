Fall and holiday dining specials in Las Vegas

Anthony Mair

New lunch dishes at Spago

Spago at Bellagio has announced a new, autumnal lunch menu. Among the starters, shared plates and sweets are a miso-glazed salmon salad with mustard greens, pickled vegetables and a sweet onion-soy dressing, an entree of porcini mushroom agnolotti and the La Poire dessert, which is pear marmalade with hazelnut dacquoise and salted streusel. Spago serves lunch daily.

Truffle-cooking class

A fresh truffle cooking class is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Artisanal Foods, 2053 E. Pama Lane. It will include tastes of black truffles in a foie gras terrine and on beef carpaccio and white truffles on pasta and in gelato. It’s $120 per person, $220 per couple. Call 702-436-4252.

Black Friday special

Veranda at the Four Seasons is again offering its own Black Friday special. Any reservation made Nov. 23 for a date during December will be honored at half off, excluding alcohol. Also, the resort will unveil its holiday village Monday. Call 702-632-4121.

Prime rib to go

If you’re hosting friends and family during the holiday season but are pressed for time, M Resort is ready to help. Its prime-rib-dinner-to-go special, which serves up to 10, is an 18-pound roast with jus and creamed horseradish for $234.99; sides such as mashed potatoes, button mushrooms with parsley and garlic, lemon-herb asparagus and rolls with honey butter are available for an additional charge. Order 48 hours in advance at 702-797-1888.

Warming dishes

Remedy’s and Distill have added a few hearty dishes to their fall and winter menus, such as barbecue beef empanadas, housemade chili, a Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich and a drunken beef pot pie. Remedy’s and Distill have multiple locations.