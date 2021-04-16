Farmer Boys offers free burgers, if you get one of these tattoos

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, the Farmer Boys chain pairs with a local tattoo shop to offer a chance to ink its designs in exchange for burgers.

A tattoo choice for Farmer Boys' free-burger contest. (Farmer Boys)

Tattoo choices for Farmer Boys' free-burger contest. (Farmer Boys)

Attention all lovers of body art (and there are lots of you): Add one more to the collection — or make it your first — and you can get free burgers for a year.

It’s part of Farmer Boys’ celebration of its 40th anniversary. The California-based company has partnered with Rockin’ Ink Tattoo Company on Paradise Road and a shop in West Hollywood on three Farmer Boys designs, each of which measures about 2 square inches. Those who get one of the tattoos — on the house — will receive free burgers for a year.

There is a slight catch: Because the company expects to receive a flood of requests, it cautions that not everyone who applies will get an appointment.

Those 18 and older can register at farmerboys.com by May 21.

