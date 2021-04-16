70°F
Farmer Boys offers free burgers, if you get one of these tattoos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 5:37 pm
 
A tattoo choice for Farmer Boys' free-burger contest. (Farmer Boys)
Attention all lovers of body art (and there are lots of you): Add one more to the collection — or make it your first — and you can get free burgers for a year.

It’s part of Farmer Boys’ celebration of its 40th anniversary. The California-based company has partnered with Rockin’ Ink Tattoo Company on Paradise Road and a shop in West Hollywood on three Farmer Boys designs, each of which measures about 2 square inches. Those who get one of the tattoos — on the house — will receive free burgers for a year.

There is a slight catch: Because the company expects to receive a flood of requests, it cautions that not everyone who applies will get an appointment.

Those 18 and older can register at farmerboys.com by May 21.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

