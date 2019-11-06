Farmtable Kitchen & Spirits is coming to Town Square

If you like a little South in your mouth, you’ll be able to find some at Town Square starting in mid-November.

Farmtable's Farmhand Chicken and Waffles are served with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. (Farmhouse Table & Kitchen)

If you like a little South in your mouth, you’ll be able to find some at Town Square starting in mid-November. Farmtable Kitchen & Spirits is scheduled to open in the space most recently occupied by Big Whiskeys. It’ll serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and will be open daily.

Among the dishes listed on a preliminary menu are orange-blossom-honey biscuits with country gravy, eggs, bacon and Gouda, $14; fried green tomatoes with smoked pepper aioli, $11; Louisiana grilled shrimp skewers, $16; Farmtable Nashville Hot Chicken with Vermont cheddar and bacon on brioche, $14; pecan-crusted salmon with lemon Bechamel, $29; and Farmtable Shrimp ’N Grits with Vermont cheddar, pulled pork and heirloom tomatoes, $26. There are kids’ menus for breakfast/brunch and lunch/dinner, an extensive list of sides, plus salads and soups. Two family-style meals will be available, such as Sweet Tea Braised Short Ribs for three or four people, $60. Farmhand Chicken and Waffles, $23, is the house specialty.

Farmtable also will offer bakery items such as orange blossom honey biscuits with berry butter, $2; doughnuts with cinnamon-honey glaze and salted caramel, $6; and Carolina cinnamon rolls, $5. There also are coffee drinks and a full bar with craft cocktails.

Hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to midnight Fridays, 9 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.

