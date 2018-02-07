They’re not sweet, but may be a sweet indulgence. The fried quail lollipops with guanciale, spicy black fig marmalade and sweet-potato sauce are one of the appetizer choices on the fixed-price, late-night Mezzanotte menu available from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. The four courses, which are $25, are available for dine-in, pickup or delivery.
Ferraro’s in Las Vegas serves quail lollipops
