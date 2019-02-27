Flock & Fowl owner Chef Sheridan Su prepares Hainanese chicken rice with Mary's free-range chicken, chicken schmaltz rice, organic fried egg, Chinese sausage, cucumbers, pickled mustard, greens, ginger scallion sauce, house-made chili and house-made soy sauce at The Ogden on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sheridan Su, chef/owner of Flock & Fowl at the Ogden in downtown Las Vegas, is the valley’s lone representative for a local restaurant among the semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards, the foundation announced Wednesday.

Su, a semi-finalist for Best Chef: West, which covers chefs from California and Hawaii as well as Nevada, also was nominated last year, but didn’t make the finals round. He also has Fat Choy at the Eureka Casino on East Sahara Avenue.

Two chefs who have ties to Las Vegas are among the semifinalists. Marc Vetri, whose Vetri Cucina opened at the Palms in November, was among the nominees for Outstanding Chef; and Jaleo in Washington, D.C., was nominated in the Best Restaurant category. Chef Jose Andres also has a Jaleo (and China Poblano) at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Bazaar Meat at SLS Las Vegas.

“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated by the James Beard Foundation,” Su said. “I’m thankful for all of our guests and for the team at Flock & Fowl, past and present, including my wife, Jenny. The amount of talent in our city is amazing. I hope the spotlight can shine on more of our great local talent.”

The award finalists will be announced March 27 in Houston. The awards gala is May 6 in Chicago.

