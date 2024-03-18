71°F
Food

Florida coffee chain opens 1st Vegas shop as part of big expansion plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2024 - 12:47 pm
 
Updated March 18, 2024 - 1:15 pm
Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening a southwest Las Vegas shop on March 19, 2024. (Chris Lee Martin/ ...
Foxtail Coffee Co. is opening a southwest Las Vegas shop on March 19, 2024. (Chris Lee Martin/Foxtail Coffee Co.)
The interior of an Orlando, Fla., location of Foxtail Coffee Co. The company is opening a south ...
The interior of an Orlando, Fla., location of Foxtail Coffee Co. The company is opening a southwest Las Vegas shop on March 19, 2024. The interiors of the Vegas shops will be substantially similar to the one pictured. (Grizzlee Martin)

Fox meets Swine in southwest Las Vegas.

Foxtail Coffee Co., the Florida-based chain known for its sustainably sourced beans, is opening its first Vegas shop (and 62nd overall) on Tuesday at 9490 W. Russell Road, Suite 101.

Swine & Sons, a Michelin-recognized culinary partner of Foxtail, will serve a menu that features dishes such as egg, ham and cheese croissant; meatless sausage, egg and cheese sandwich; vegetarian chicken biscuit with hot honey; a turkey club; and Chiang Mai hot chicken.

The new Foxtail Coffee Co. encompasses 2,000 square feet. A second location, replacing a Starbucks that had occupied the space for 25 years, is in the works in Summerlin, as the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported. Foxtail was founded in Winter Park, Florida, in 2016 and later expanded across Florida and Georgia. Visit foxtailcoffee.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

