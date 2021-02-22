Food Network star MacMillan to head Virgin Hotels restaurant

Phoenix chef Beau MacMillan, who beat Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef America,” will be Money, Baby! sportsbook culinary director.

Chef Beau MacMillan (Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

Food Network personality Beau MacMillan has been named culinary director of Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Money, Baby! will open with the resort on March 25. The property’s sportsbook also will have a full-service restaurant.

MacMillan, who defeated Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef America,” has hosted “Worst Cooks in America” and appeared on “The Next Iron Chef,” “The Best Thing I Ever Made” and other shows.

While in his role at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, he’ll remain executive chef of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix, where he’s been since 1998.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.