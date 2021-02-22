64°F
Food

Food Network star MacMillan to head Virgin Hotels restaurant

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
Food Network personality Beau MacMillan has been named culinary director of Money, Baby! at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Money, Baby! will open with the resort on March 25. The property’s sportsbook also will have a full-service restaurant.

MacMillan, who defeated Bobby Flay on “Iron Chef America,” has hosted “Worst Cooks in America” and appeared on “The Next Iron Chef,” “The Best Thing I Ever Made” and other shows.

While in his role at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, he’ll remain executive chef of Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona, near Phoenix, where he’s been since 1998.

