For Mother’s Day, take Mom to one of the best local brunches

From small plates to elegant entrees, restaurants across the valley celebrate Mom with creative food and drink options.

Bien Me Sabe at Chica. (50 Eggs Hospitality Group)

Bien Me Sabe at Chica. (50 Eggs Hospitality Group)

Sweet corn tamales at Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Joe Janet)

Blueberry waffle at Hash House A Go Go. (Hash House A Go Go)

Duck confit cinnamon roll at Sparrow + Wolf. (Sparrow + Wolf)

The deluxe dessert platter at Zuma. (Rusne Draz photos)

Blueberry-lemon pancakes at Reflection Bay. (Reflection Bay)

Mother’s Day is such a delightfully appropriate day to welcome spring, it seems tailor-made for brunch. And Las Vegas-area restaurants are happy to oblige. Following is a selection of some of the best in the valley.

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., usually books up for Mother’s Day pretty early, but you can style your own brunch with their pop-up from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The restaurant will offer sweet and savory baked goods including pastries, cupcakes, cookies, hot quiches and artisanal sandwiches, and Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla will sign copies of their cookbook, “Honey Salt Food & Drink — A Culinary Scrapbook.” French Cottage Bakery will offer sourdoughs, baguettes and breads; other participants will be Dee Berkley Jewelry, the luxury sneaker options of Ross & Snow, and Celebrations by Karly’s balloons and Instagram wall. honeysalt.com

Casa Calavera at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will launch its La Manana Brunch on Mother’s Day, starting at 10 a.m. It features oversized sangria towers, bottomless mimosas and Bellinis, specialty cocktails and such dishes as chorizo and egg tacos with Oaxaca cheese and potatoes, sweet corn tamales with pina colada sauce and mint-agave-marinated berries, and a stack of five yellow corn cakes with maple syrup, chocolate sauce and berry compote. casacalavera.com

Chica at The Venetian will offer what may be the longest Mother’s Day brunch in town, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The menu will include Sweet Spring Peach Salad with basil sorbet, $16; roasted Peruvian snapper with wilted spinach and pickled red onions, $33; and Bien Me Sabe, coconut cake layered with coconut cream, strawberry-hibiscus jam, swirls of coconut, mango and raspberry sauces and rose petals, $13. “Mom-osas” made with cava and fresh-pressed juices will be $10 for a glass or $45 a bottle. chicarestaurant.com

All valley locations of Hash House A Go Go except the one at the Rio will offer their regular menus, plus specials such as Margie’s Crab Cake Benedict, $25.99; a blueberry waffle with lemon glaze, $13.99; and Southwest avocado toast, $14.99. hashhouseagogo.com

Lakeside at Wynn Las Vegas will serve its Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The prix-fixe menu of elevated brunch favorites is $85 for adults, $42 for children 2 to 12 and free for children younger than 2. wynnlasvegas.com

Mom can have Brunch by the Bay at Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, with a full raw bar, house-made biscuits and jams, a pizza and pasta station, fresh fruit and salad station, breakfast station including omelets and blueberry-lemon pancakes, a carving station with prime rib, a dessert station and unlimited “Mom-mosas” and bloody marys. It’s $79.99 inclusive, $29.99 for children 3-11 and free for children younger than 3. Prepaid reservations at reflectionbay.square.site, or call 702-945-2158.

The folks at Bugsy’s old joint, the El Cortez, are offering a free mimosa or dessert to all moms with the purchase of an entree at Siegel’s 1941. elcortezhotelcasino.com

Mother’s Day brunch returns to Sparrow + Wolf, 4480 Spring Mountain Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu highlights include endless mimosas with house cold-pressed juices and fresh fruit, $28; duck confit cinnamon rolls, $16; Croque Madame Sando, $14; lobster mitt gnocchi with white asparagus, $28; and Kitchen Sink Cookies with brown sugar vanilla milk, $9. There will be flowers for all moms and live music by Diego Morales. sparrowandwolflv.com

The Stirling Club at Turnberry Place, 2827 Paradise Road, will celebrate the day with a special brunch from noon to 6 p.m. Brunch stations will include shellfish, pastry, salad, carving, sides and dessert, and live entertainment will run from noon to 3 p.m. It’s $80 for members, $90 for non-members. thestirlingclub.com

Lobster eggs Benedict, $26, will be among the Mother’s Day specials at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill at The Venetian from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other dishes will include Miami Benedict, with smoked ham and mojo pork, $22; and a veggie goat cheese frittata with asparagus and caramelized onions, $21. sugarcanerawbargrill.com

Following the success of its Easter brunch, Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reprise it for Mother’s Day with endless small plates, one entree per guest, bottomless Champagne, the Zuma deluxe dessert platter and more. It’s $95. zumarestaurant.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.