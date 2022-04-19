For NFL Draft weekend, six burger choices on the Strip

From Bazaar Meat to Holsteins Shakes and Buns, there is plenty of beef to choose from at resort restaurants.

To celebrate NFL Draft weekend, here are some burger draft picks, as only the Las Vegas Strip can do burgers.

Bazaar Meat in Sahara Las Vegas is offering its first-ever burger, a 50-50 blend of Wagyu short rib and brisket, in the restaurant’s Bar Centro. Pub cheese, special sauce and shredded iceberg accompany the burger, $18.

Burger Barn, one of 18 vendors in Famous Food Street Eats at Resorts World, serves a Lucky Tiger Burger with teriyaki, kimchi, and spicy slaw made using tobanjan (chili soybean paste). The food hall is modeled after the hawker street stalls of Southeast Asia, $10.

At Gordon Ramsay Burger in Planet Hollywood, fans can choose from eight burgers, including a Hell’s Kitchen version dressed with Asadero cheese (a semi-soft melter from Northern Mexico), roasted jalapeño, avocado and roasted tomatoes, $17.99.

The Billionaire Burger at Holsteins Shakes and Buns in The Cosmopolitan features foie gras, Prime grade beef, port reduction, truffle aïoli and a frazzle of frisée, $36. Only feeling millionaire-ish? The Gold Standard burger brings together aged goat’s milk cheddar, smoked bacon and tomato confit, $23.

With an OH burger at Old Homestead Steakhouse in Caesars Palace, a thick dry-aged patty is not enough. Heavens, no. It must be aided by cheddar, caramelized onions, foie gras butter and French fries cooked in duck fat, $39.95

The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28-30 at the NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater, behind the High Roller observation wheel at the Linq Hotel.

