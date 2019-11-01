Free and discounted food and drink for veterans, military members

Numerous Las Vegas-area restaurants and bars are offering free and discounted food and beverages this month for those who have served their country.

Veterans, you have the satisfaction of knowing you contributed to the cause of freedom, but this month you can reap more tangible rewards. A number of Southern Nevada restaurants and bars are offering discounts — or even free food and drink — in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and in some cases they extend all month.

In all cases, they’re available to veterans and active-duty members of the military, and ID is required.

The Barrymore, Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive; 702-430-5550 or barrymorelv.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: 20-percent discount on beer and food Nov. 11; ongoing 10-percent discount.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: 20 percent off cocktails Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen, multiple locations; cpk.com: Free entree from a list of six pizzas, four salads and three pasta dishes, plus iced tea or fountain beverage Nov. 11.

Elephant Bar, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; 702-361-7468 or elephantbar.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Farmer Boys, multiple locations; farmerboys.com: Free Big Cheese Cheeseburger, in-store, on Nov. 11. Must mention the offer.

Flour & Barley, The Linq Promenade; 702-440-4430 or caesars.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Freed’s Bakery and Freed’s Dessert Shops; freedsbakery.com: Free red velvet cupcake with cream cheese icing or chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream icing on Nov. 11, and 10-percent discount on all desserts.

Garden Buffet, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: For the veteran/military member and a guest, free breakfast with bottomless bloody marys, lunch or prime rib dinner buffet Nov. 11.

Hakkasan Restaurant, MGM Grand; 702-891-7888 or mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com: 20-percent discount through Nov. 30.

Haute Doggery, The Linq Promenade; 702-430-4435 or caesars.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Red Rock Resort; lucillesbbq.com: 20 percent off through Nov. 30 (excluding Thanksgiving), plus free dessert on Nov. 11.

Market Place Buffet, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5944 or the resortatsummerlin.com: Free buffet on Nov. 11.

PT’s Taverns, multiple locations; pteglv.com: Free 12-ounce Bud Light on Nov. 11.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: 25-percent discount on food all day Nov. 11.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7447 or rira.com: 15-percent discount on food Nov. 11.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace; 702-866-1800 or searsucker.com: 20 percent off through Nov. 30.

Seasons Buffet, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Free buffet on Nov. 11.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapylv.com: Free house wine or draft beer on Nov. 11. Ongoing 10-percent discount on food and drink.

