Free cupcake at Las Vegas bakery for National Chocolate Cupcake Day

Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, which seems like a good reason for celebrating. It appears Caked Las Vegas would agree with that, because the store at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. will give a free Chocoholic mini-cupcake to anyone who comes in, while supplies last.

And Chocoholic sounds like it lives up to its name: chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, rolled in chocolate curls and topped with a drizzle of chocolate ganache.

Caked Las Vegas opens at 8 a.m., so you can even have one for breakfast. One per person.

