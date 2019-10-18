Free cupcake at Las Vegas bakery for National Chocolate Cupcake Day
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, which seems like a good reason for celebrating. It appears Caked Las Vegas would agree with that.
Free cupcakes!
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, which seems like a good reason for celebrating. It appears Caked Las Vegas would agree with that, because the store at 7175 W. Lake Mead Blvd. will give a free Chocoholic mini-cupcake to anyone who comes in, while supplies last.
And Chocoholic sounds like it lives up to its name: chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, rolled in chocolate curls and topped with a drizzle of chocolate ganache.
Caked Las Vegas opens at 8 a.m., so you can even have one for breakfast. One per person.
Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.