Free, discounted food and drink for veterans, military members

Numerous Las Vegas-area restaurants and bars are offering free and discounted food and beverages this month for those who have served their country.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Veterans, you have the satisfaction of knowing you contributed to the cause of freedom, but this month you can reap more tangible rewards. A number of Southern Nevada restaurants and bars are offering discounts — or even free food and drink — in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, and in some cases they extend all month.

In all cases, they’re available to veterans and active-duty members of the military, and ID is required.

The Barrymore, Royal Resort, 99 Convention Center Drive; 702-430-5550 or barrymorelv.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Beer Park, Paris Las Vegas; 702-444-4500 or beerpark.com: 20-percent discount on beer and food Nov. 11; ongoing 10-percent discount.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, The Venetian; 702-414-2337 or venetian.com: Red, White & Blue Cake Shake, vanilla shake with vanilla-frosted rim with red, white and blue sprinkles topped with red, white and blue cake, whipped cream, more sprinkles and a cherry, $19, Nov. 8-11, but free to all veterans and active-duty members of the military.

Cabo Wabo Cantina, Miracle Mile Shops; 702-385-2226 or cabowabocantina.com: 20 percent off cocktails Nov. 11.

California Pizza Kitchen, multiple locations; cpk.com: Free entree from a list of six pizzas, four salads and three pasta dishes, plus iced tea or fountain beverage Nov. 11.

Elephant Bar, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Henderson; 702-361-7468 or elephantbar.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Farmer Boys, multiple locations; farmerboys.com: Free Big Cheese Cheeseburger, in-store, on Nov. 11. Must mention the offer.

Flour & Barley, The Linq Promenade; 702-440-4430 or caesars.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Freed’s Bakery and Freed’s Dessert Shops; freedsbakery.com: Free red velvet cupcake with cream cheese icing or chocolate or vanilla cupcake with buttercream icing on Nov. 11, and 10-percent discount on all desserts.

Garden Buffet, South Point; 702-796-7111 or southpointcasino.com: For the veteran/military member and a guest, free breakfast with bottomless bloody marys, lunch or prime rib dinner buffet Nov. 11.

Hakkasan Restaurant, MGM Grand; 702-891-7888 or mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com: 20-percent discount through Nov. 30.

Haute Doggery, The Linq Promenade; 702-430-4435 or caesars.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

Holsteins Shakes & Buns, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; 877-893-2001 or cosmopolitanlasvegas.com: Ongoing 15-percent discount for military and first responders.

La Belle Terre Bakery & Cafe, 8390 W. Sahara Ave.; 702-685-7712 or lbtbakery.com: Free regular coffee and plain croissant Nov. 9-11; plus, for purchases, 15 percent off the final bill.

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson and Red Rock Resort; lucillesbbq.com: 20 percent off through Nov. 30 (excluding Thanksgiving), plus free dessert on Nov. 11.

Market Place Buffet, JW Marriott Las Vegas; 702-507-5944 or the resortatsummerlin.com: Free buffet on Nov. 11.

PT’s Taverns, multiple locations; pteglv.com: Free 12-ounce Bud Light on Nov. 11.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, Downtown Summerlin; 702-982-0111 or panchosrestaurant.com: 25-percent discount on food all day Nov. 11.

Ri Ra, The Shoppes at Mandalay Place; 702-632-7447 or rira.com: 15-percent discount on food Nov. 11.

Searsucker, Caesars Palace; 702-866-1800 or searsucker.com: 20 percent off through Nov. 30.

Seasons Buffet, Silverton; 702-263-7777 or silvertoncasino.com: Free buffet on Nov. 11.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St.; 702-912-1622 or therapylv.com: Free house wine or draft beer on Nov. 11. Ongoing 10-percent discount on food and drink.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, The Venetian; 702-297-6541 or venetian.com: Free meal Nov. 11, up to a $75 value, gratuity not included, not valid on alcohol.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.