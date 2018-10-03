Freed’s Dessert Shop opens in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Freed’s Dessert Shop has opened near the northern beltway. A grand opening celebration, which also will commemorate the bakery’s 59th anniversary, is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with free sweets, prize drawings and outdoor games.

Freed's strawberry shortcake.

Freed’s Dessert Shop, an offshoot of the perennially popular Las Vegas bakery, has opened at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., near the northern beltway. A grand opening celebration, which also will commemorate the bakery’s 59th anniversary, is planned for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday with free sweets, prize drawings and outdoor games.

Freed’s has become famous throughout North America for the Food Network’s “Vegas Cakes,” which showcases the bakery’s over-the-top custom creations. Those aren’t available at Freed’s Dessert Shop, but it does carry pastries, cookies, cake slices, 7-inch round cakes and sheet cakes for special occasions. Signature creations include the bakery’s strawberry shortcake, cannoli and Parisian cake, which is chocolate cake layered and iced with Belgian chocolate-blended whipped cream.

Co-owner/general manager Max Jacobson-Fried said he’d long thought about branching out from the main bakery, but had to work out the logistics.

“I drove up here the first time and it was so far — 45 minutes” from the Eastern Avenue bakery, he said. “People are doing it, but we wanted to take the best of what we do and bring it to other neighborhoods. We have plans for several others.”

Freed’s Dessert Shop hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays; call 702-795-3456. For custom orders, call 702-456-7762 or visit freedsbakery.com.

6475 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas NV