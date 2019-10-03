Freed’s Dessert Shop to offer free cupcakes on Sunday

Northern Las Vegas Valley spot is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a treat for its customers.

(Freed's Bakery)

Freed’s Bakery is celebrating, and dessert lovers can reap the benefits.

To mark the first anniversary of its first Freed’s Dessert Shop, which is at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., Freed’s will give a free vanilla or chocolate cupcake to anyone who comes in on Sunday, when hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 60-year-old Freed’s Bakery, which was featured in “Vegas Cakes” on the Food Network, plans a second dessert shop, expected to open this fall at 10870 W. Charleston Blvd. near the 215 Beltway.

