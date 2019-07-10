French-inspired menus to mark Bastille Day in Las Vegas

In France it’s called La Fete Nationale or Le 14th Juillet — “the national cclebration” or “the 14th of July.” In America we tend to refer to it as Bastille Day.

In France it’s called La Fete Nationale or Le 14th Juillet — “the national cclebration” or “the 14th of July.” In America, where our own national celebration is known as the Fourth of July, we tend to refer to it as Bastille Day. It commemorates the storming of the Bastille political prison in 1790, which is regarded as the turning point of the French revolution.

Las Vegas’ French-accented restaurants will celebrate Bastille Day on Sunday. At Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive in Desert Shores, the 12th anniversary celebration will once again feature skydivers, with a team of four set to launch at 6:30 p.m. sharp over Lake Jacqueline, which the restaurant overlooks. The Marche Bacchus celebration also will include Champagne sabering, a balloon release and live entertainment, and the a la carte menu of classic French dishes will be served from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations are advised as the event tends to sell out; call 702-804-8008.

Michael Mina’s Bardot Brasserie at Aria will celebrate with its fourth annual Bastille Day menu, to be served from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Featured dishes are pate en croute with black truffle, foie gras and Madeira gelee, $26; King Crab Crepe with black trumpet mushrooms and sunny-side egg, $22; duck wings a l’orange with sauce Maltaise, $18; and bone marrow persillade with radish and shallot salad and grilled country bread, $19. Call 877-230-2742.

Oh la la French Bistro, 2120 N. Rampart Blvd., will celebrate with special prix-fixe menus for both brunch and dinner. For the $28, two-course brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., entree choices are a three-item omelet, bavette a l’echalotte with French fries, moules mariniere with French fries ($2 supplement), sole meuniere with fingerling potatoes ($5 supplement) and vegan quinoa ratatouille. For the $50 three-course dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., entree choices are legs of duck confit with ratatouille; seafood gratin with seafood sauce, leeks and carrots; filet mignon with morel cream sauce and French fries; and vegan quinoa ratatouille. Call 702-222-3522.

And a “Délicieux Brunch” is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Soleil Pool at Paris Las Vegas, below the resort’s replica of the Eiffel Tower. Featured on the AYCE brunch will be eggs Benedict, a build-your-own French toast and crepe station, roasted pork, salads and pastries, and live entertainment and caricature artists will be on site. Tickets, which are $30 for the brunch, $50 for the brunch with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys, are available at soleilpool.uvtix.com.

