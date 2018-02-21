Gadgets to help you grow your own herbs

Don’t be dissuaded by this windy (and unseasonable) cold snap; spring is so near we can taste it. And speaking of taste: If you haven’t tried growing your own herbs, know that it’s relatively easy — and extremely rewarding. Here are some things to help make it easier to grow them.

Chef'n Herb and Salad Mezzaluna.

Chef'n

Sur La Table

Don’t be dissuaded by this windy (and unseasonable) cold snap; spring is so near we can taste it. And speaking of taste: If you haven’t tried growing your own herbs, know that it’s relatively easy — and extremely rewarding. Here are some things to help make it easier to grow them.

A mezzaluna— a crescent-shaped knife that’s used with a rocking motion — can cut kitchen prep time in half, and the Microplane Herb and Salad Mezzaluna was designed specifically for herbs and leafy greens. The double-bladed, diminutive device has an ergonomically designed handle, the blades safely store inside when it’s not in use and it’s dishwasher safe. $13.95, Sur La Table at Fashion Show mall or surlatable.com.

Make it even easier to use that rocking knife with the John Boos Mezzaluna Herb board, which has a bowl-shaped surface for chopping efficiency. The 12-by-12-inch board is available in cherry (shown), maple or walnut, $79.95 to $119.95, surlatable.com.

If you want to grow herbs but have a problem remembering to water them, ceramic self-watering herb pots from Chef’n can do the job for you. The self-regulating system provides a continuous supply of water, and it’s dishwasher safe. The large size, $29.99, will be available next month, the small one, at $19.99, in April, at chefn.com.

Once you’ve grown and harvested your herbs, the next challenge is to keep them fresh. The vertical design of the Chef’n Herb Fresh can store herbs and long vegetables like asparagus and herbs, tucks neatly into the refrigerator door and is dishwasher safe. It’ll be available in March. $19.99, chefn.com.