Get free Giordano’s on Deep Dish Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ newest Chicago deep-dish import is offering free slices for National Deep Dish Pizza Day.
You can celebrate by getting a free slice of pizza at Giordano’s at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s (3619 Las Vegas Blvd South, #200).
To get your free slice, simply visit the location’s outdoor patio from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Everyone who attends can also enter to win a free Giordano’s pizza shipment.
Giordano’s opened at Grand Bazaar Shops in December 2016. A second location opened at Boca Park in December 2017.
The company lays claim to “World Famous Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza,” with each double-crust pie sauced with tomatoes grown in Mendocino County, California, and topped with mozzarella from Wisconsin.
They’re best known for their Instagrammable “cheese pulls.”
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.3619 Las Vegas Blvd South, #200