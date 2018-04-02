Get free Giordano’s on Deep Dish Pizza Day in Las Vegas

Las Vegas’ newest Chicago deep-dish import is offering free slices for National Deep Dish Pizza Day.

Las Vegas' newest Chicago deep-dish import is offering free slices for National Deep Dish Pizza Day. Giordano's Pizza

Server Gonzalo Acera, left, stretches mozzarella cheese nearly 10 feet high while serving an extra cheese deep dish pizza at Giordano's on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Server Gonzalo Acera, left, plates an extra cheese deep dish pizza at Giordano's on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

You can celebrate by getting a free slice of pizza at Giordano’s at Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s (3619 Las Vegas Blvd South, #200).

To get your free slice, simply visit the location’s outdoor patio from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Everyone who attends can also enter to win a free Giordano’s pizza shipment.

Giordano’s opened at Grand Bazaar Shops in December 2016. A second location opened at Boca Park in December 2017.

The company lays claim to “World Famous Stuffed Deep Dish Pizza,” with each double-crust pie sauced with tomatoes grown in Mendocino County, California, and topped with mozzarella from Wisconsin.

They’re best known for their Instagrammable “cheese pulls.”

