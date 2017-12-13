ad-fullscreen
Get free McNuggets from McDonald’s through UberEats Wednesday

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2017 - 4:22 pm
 
Updated December 12, 2017 - 6:08 pm

UberEats and McDonald’s are teaming up for a deal that’s as real as the meat in Chicken McNuggets.

Anyone placing a McDonald’s order through UberEats can get a free order of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and two dipping sauces from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Well, sort of. Even though no other purchase is necessary, you’ll still have to pay UberEats’ $4.99 booking fee to have those McNuggets delivered to your doorstep.

But here’s a secret UberEats won’t tell you: Anyone who manages to actually walk or drive to McDonald’s can take advantage of a promotion that allows customers to purchase two — yes, two — orders of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for $5.

McDonald’s has sold 677,202 Chicken McNuggets through UberEats since the app launched in Las Vegas in September 2016, company officials said.

The national promotion is aimed at raising McDonald’s effort to provide “new and fresher” recipes, including “all-white meat with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives” contained in their Chicken McNuggets.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

