Ghost Donkey joins Pok Pok, Hattie B’s at Las Vegas foodie spot

Ghost Donkey , a New York-based mezcal and tequila bar, is the last piece to fall into place at the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Ghost Donkey, a New York-based mezcal and tequila bar, is the last piece to fall into place at the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ghost Donkey’s cocktails include such selections as the Captain Mango, which contains Montelobos mezcal, ancho chili, turmeric, ginger, mango, coconut milk and lime juice, and the Mushroom Margarita, with huitlacoche-infused mezcal, Combier triple sec, lime juice and lava salt. It also serves late-night snacks such as carrot nachos, with carrot “chili,” carrot-habanero hot sauce, mezcal-pickled carrots and cilantro, and chorizo and tripe nachos with pickled red onions. In Block 16, Ghost Donkey joins a lineup of spots from all over the United States that includes District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew. (New Orleans); Hattie B’s Hot Chicken (Nashville); Pok Pok Wing (Portland); Lardo (Portland); and the local Tekka Bar: Handroll & Sake. It’s on the second floor of the Boulevard Tower.

Servings

After more than six years in business, Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria at 9785 W. Charleston Blvd. now serves pizza by the slice, lunch only (11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily), dine-in or takeout.

Closings

The Metro Diner at 2050 E. Serene Ave., near the intersection with Eastern Avenue, has closed; the locations at 240 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson and 7305 S. Rainbow Blvd. remain open.

Sightings

Actress Bella Thorne celebrating her 21st birthday at Sugar Factory at Fashion Show Mall. Hip-hop artist French Montana with a group of 15, including former Kardashian entourage member Scott Disick, and actor/TV personality Terrence J in a separate party, at Tao in The Venetian. Rapper Logic at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Have an item for Kitchen Confidante? Email hrinella@reviewjournal.com or amancini@reviewjournal.com.