Giada, Border Grill ready for quick-serve windows

Giada De Laurentiis will open her new grab-and-go spot, Pronto , at Caesars Palace on Saturday.

Giada De Laurentiis will open her new grab-and-go spot, Pronto, at Caesars Palace on Saturday. While much more casual than her eponymous Cromwell restaurant, it will focus on a similar style of California-influenced Italian cuisine. It’ll be in the former Payard space near the escalators to the convention area.

More grab, more go

Speaking of grab-and-go aimed at the convention crowd: Border Grill plans a quick-serve window across from its Mandalay Bay location that will offer Mexican cuisine with a barbecue twist.

Good Pie sneak peek

Pawn Plaza’s pizza spot Good Pie isn’t set to open until Feb. 9, but neighbors will get a discounted sneak preview on Sunday. Owner Vincent Rotolo, formerly the pizzaiolo of Evel Pie, is offering a game-day 50-percent off pickup special for residents of Newport Lofts, Soho Lofts and Juhl (or, honestly, anyone else who lives close enough to walk or drive to his shop). Order between Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday at goodpie.com and use the promo code superbowl.

Jammyland nears opening

We’re told that staff training for the new Arts District spot Jammyland is set to start this week. Located across Main Street from Makers and Finders, the reggae-themed lounge also will feature Jamaican cooking. There’s no word on an exact opening date, but expect it within the next few weeks.

Super day for a pig roast

How does an acclaimed fine-dining chef throw a Super Bowl party? If you’re Thomas Keller, you throw a gourmet pig roast. Bouchon in The Venetian will host a party from 3 p.m. through the trophy ceremony, offering traditional game day grub and a whole roast pig during halftime. Tickets are $150 and include all the food, draft beer, well drinks and sommelier-selected wine you can handle.

Openings, closings

Tropicana’s restaurant reboot continues, with the opening of Red Lotus Asian Kitchen set for Friday. Described as offering “Asian cuisine’s greatest hits with a twist.” Its menu includes potstickers, egg rolls, scallion pancakes, bao and an international assortment of soup, rice and noodle dishes.

Manchu Wok has opened in the food court of the Plaza, offerings favorites like General Tso’s Chicken and beef and broccoli.

Lolli & Pops has opened at Fashion Show Mall, with sweets and treats from around the world.

The Mixx in Boca Park has closed.

Sightings

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at Yellowtail Restaurant & Lounge at Bellagio. Actress Rebecca Romijn at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace.

