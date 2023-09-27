85°F
Food

Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 10:58 am
 
Updated September 27, 2023 - 11:16 am
Gilley's Saloon on the Las Vegas Strip was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on Sep ...
Gilley's Saloon on the Las Vegas Strip was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on Sept. 26, 2023, for improperly operating. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Gilley’s, the Treasure Island restaurant with one of the best Strip views of the Formula One Grand Prix, has been closed by the Southern Nevada Health District.

SNHD provided the Las Vegas Review-Journal with a statement: “Gilley’s at TI Las Vegas was closed by the Southern Nevada Health District on September 26 for operating under an imminent health hazard. Health inspectors observed that food was being prepared in the kitchen while construction was underway. The establishment will be allowed to reopen when corrective action has been taken.”

The closure comes seven weeks before the Formula One race is set to begin Nov. 16. The restaurant announced Sept. 13 that it would offer, for race viewing, a three-night package that features VIP credentials, reserved table or bar seating, food stations, free drinks (plus a premium cash bar), souvenirs and earplugs.

And private restrooms.

The package is for 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. each night, Nov. 16 to 18. Cost is $2,500. The Review-Journal has requested comment about the closure from a representative for Gilley’s.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

