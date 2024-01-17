Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
The opening of two Las Vegas Valley restaurants was pushed back by construction delays, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
A 24-hour, gluten-free fast food chain is postponing the opening of two sites in the Las Vegas Valley.
PowerSoul Cafe’s two locations in Chinatown and the west valley were originally set to open Friday, but construction delays pushed the grand opening back by “only a couple weeks,” a spokesperson for the chain said Wednesday.
PowerSoul Cafe’s menu features vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and keto-friendly entrees, along with over two dozen different smoothies options.
The spokesperson said that new opening dates for the restaurants will be determined in the coming days.