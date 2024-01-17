Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening

The opening of two Las Vegas Valley restaurants was pushed back by construction delays, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

A rendering of the PowerSoul Cafe, a gluten-free fast food chain, planned for South Valley View Boulevard in Las Vegas. (PowerSoul Cafe)

PowerSoul Cafe's location in Chinatown at 3501 S. Valley View Blvd. (PowerSoul Cafe)

PowerSoul Cafe's flagship location at 8180 W. Warm Springs Road. (PowerSoul Cafe)

A 24-hour, gluten-free fast food chain is postponing the opening of two sites in the Las Vegas Valley.

PowerSoul Cafe’s two locations in Chinatown and the west valley were originally set to open Friday, but construction delays pushed the grand opening back by “only a couple weeks,” a spokesperson for the chain said Wednesday.

PowerSoul Cafe’s menu features vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian and keto-friendly entrees, along with over two dozen different smoothies options.

The spokesperson said that new opening dates for the restaurants will be determined in the coming days.