Golden Chick plans 20 outlets in Southern Nevada

Chicken wars, fueled recently by Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and Chick-fil-A, will get a boost with the planned entry of Texas-based Golden Chick.

Golden Chick is expected to open 20 units in Southern Nevada. (Golden Chick)

In the chicken wars, it seems, the salvos just keep on coming. The fat’s in the fire, you might say, and things are heating up.

Texas-based Golden Chick has announced that one of its established franchisees has signed an agreement to open 20 outlets in Southern Nevada. The company currently has nearly 200 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana.

The 50-year-old company is known for The Original Golden Tender — what it calls “the filet mignon of chicken” — which it’s been serving for more than 30 years. The tenders are marinated and hand-battered before frying. Pillowy hot yeast rolls are another signature.

Golden Chick also serves other cuts of fried chicken, roasted chicken, fried catfish, chicken salad sandwiches and chicken tender sandwiches. Side orders include such Southern favorites as fried okra and dirty rice, and salads, family meals and kids’ meals are available.

A timeline for opening and addresses of outlets have not been announced, although the company said construction on the first restaurant is scheduled to start before the end of the year.

