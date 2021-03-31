Golden Knights fans can get paid for naming rights to TV rooms

Vegas Golden Knights fans who sign a contract with the pizzamakers can get a sign marking the Little Caesars NHL Hockey Room and free Crazy Bread for the season.

This sign could be yours. (Little Caesars)

Why should National Hockey League teams reap all the benefits from plastering a sponsor’s name on their arenas?

You, too, can “sell” the naming rights to your venue, whether it be the family room, garage, mancave or she shed. And no, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke.

Little Caesars is offering Vegas Golden Knights fans the possibility of proclaiming their very own branded venues. In exchange for signing a naming-rights contract, you can get free Crazy Bread every week of the remaining NHL season — with any pizza purchase, of course. But since Little Caesars is the Official Pizza Delivery of the NHL, you don’t have to miss a minute of Thursday’s game.

A sign for your own venue goes to the first 600 fans who sign the contract; they also get an official copy of their contract, a $50 gift card to NHLshop.com, a free ExtraMostBestest pizza with the purchase of any pizza on any Wednesday during the season, and a VIP lanyard to wear while watching the games in your Little Caesars NHL Viewing Room.

You’d better hurry if you want to be one of the first 600, but the promotion was just announced. Go to pizzanighthockey.com/naming-rights.

And who knows? Maybe T-Mobile or Honda will come calling next.

