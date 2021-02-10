Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves ‘heading into battle’ with new beer

A four-pack and pint of Grim Reaver imperial stout. (7Five Brewing Co.)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves, seen here in the Feb. 9 game against Anaheim, has released the fifth beer from his 7Five Brewing Co. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights forward, occasional fighter, local brewer — Ryan Reaves has a lot going on these days. He’s expanding on that last one this week with the release of Grim Reaver, a new imperial stout from his 7Five Brewing Co.

“I’m more excited to launch this Stout than I think I have been with any of our brews,” Reaves said in a press release announcing the new product. “It’s personal. We’re heading into battle. I’m in the Grim Reaver mentality. We’re channeling our greatness and are focused on the goal.”

Grim Reaver is the fifth release from 7Five, a collaboration with Las Vegas’ Able Baker Brewing. It follows in the footsteps of Training Day golden ale, Dawn Breaker lager, Shiver Giver IPA and his collaboration with MGM Resorts, Showtime blonde ale.

Adam Coates, Reaves partner in 7Five, describes the new brew as “heavy, but oh-so-smooth … rich and chocolatey with a touch of roasted coffee.” Available on tap at select local bars, and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans, it features Munich and chocolate malts as well as roasted barley and oats, and clocks in at 7.5-percent ABV (alcohol by volume) and 40 IBU (international bitterness units).

“We’ve been anticipating launching Grim Reaver since 7Five started, and now that it’s live we can look to the future and what comes next — big things, you can bet on it,” promises Coates.

Fans who want to pick up a four-pack to enjoy at home can find 7Five products at Lee’s Discount Liquor, Total Wine & More, Khoury’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Liquor Line Up and of course, the Able Baker Brewing Tap Room. For a more complete list of establishments carrying the beers, go to 7Five Brewing.com.

