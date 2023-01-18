50°F
Food

Guy Fieri bringing ‘Flavortown’ to new restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
In this July 11, 2022, file photo, chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during ...
In this July 11, 2022, file photo, chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and first responders at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is set to open this summer in Horseshoe Las Vegas as part of the property’s ongoing rebrand from Bally’s Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and firs ...
Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri talks to the media during an event honoring veterans and first responders at Caesars Forum on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celebrity chef and UNLV alumnus Guy Fieri is taking the bus to Flavortown again in Las Vegas.

Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen is set to open this summer in Horseshoe Las Vegas as part of the property’s ongoing rebrand from Bally’s Las Vegas.

The 6,500-square-foot restaurant, brightened with vibrant murals, will feature seating for about 280 across the bar, main dining area and rotunda, plus a 360-degree bar with decorative spirits displays and LED screens.

The restaurant also will feature a private MVP lounge.

Fieri’s other Vegas spots consist of his flagship Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar at The Linq, Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at the Rio, Guy Fieri’s Tailgate Kitchen & Bar at Allegiant Stadium, and the delivery-only Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen. Chicken Guy has been previously announced for, but not yet opened in, North Premium Outlets.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

