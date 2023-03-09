Guy Fieri to open chicken restaurant on the Strip

Chicken Guy! will be the fourth restaurant that the chef and TV personality has opened with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas.

Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri plans to open Chicken Guy in summer 2023 in Forum Food Hall at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Guy Fieri and Caesars Entertainment are expanding their partnership with Chicken Guy! at Caesars Palace.

Chicken Guy! (does the exclamation point make things extra crisp and juicy?) is planned to debut this summer, making it the third Chicken Guy! location on the West Coast and the fourth restaurant Fieri has opened with Caesars Entertainment in Vegas.

The Chicken Guy! menu features tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. Guests can order grilled or fried chicken — in sandwiches, straight-up on skewers or in meal-size salad bowls. There are also housemade signature sauces for the chicken and sides.

In January, it was announced that Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen (no exclamation point) is launching this summer in Horseshoe Las Vegas as part of the property’s ongoing rebrand from Bally’s.

That 6,500-square-foot restaurant, brightened with vibrant murals, features seating for about 280 across the bar, main dining area and rotunda, plus a 360-degree bar with decorative spirits displays and LED screens. Flavortown Sports Kitchen also will feature a private MVP lounge.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.