Helicopter, foodie tour firms join for only-in-Vegas experience

Maverick Helicopters and Lip Smacking Foodie Tours are collaborating on Savory Bites & Neon Lights, which includes restaurant tours and noshing, plus flight over the Strip.

A Maverick helicopter is shown above the Las Vegas Strip. (Maverick Helicopters)

The interior of Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Ogara Bissell)

An array of food at Javier's at Aria. (Lip Smacking Foodie Tours)

Here’s an opportunity to let your taste buds really take off.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours and Maverick Helicopters have partnered for a high-flying fine-dining only-in-Las-Vegas experience, Savory Bites & Neon Lights.

The five-hour package involves restaurants at two Las Vegas resorts and one premium shopping center: Javier’s at Aria, Momofuku, Scarpetta, Rose.Rabbit.Lie and Blue Ribbon at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Mastro’s Ocean Club at The Shops at Crystals. At each stop participants will tour the restaurant and taste signature dishes and optional craft cocktails.

Then participants are shuttled down the Strip to the Maverick Helicopters terminal, where they load into the ECO-Star birds — designed specifically for tourism — for a 15-minute airborne tour of the iconic street that includes the Fountains of Bellagio, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium.

Tickets start at $299. Visit flymaverick.com or call 702-405-4300.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

