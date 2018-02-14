The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Las Vegas.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile cafe that serves colorful treats inspired by the Sanrio character.

The bright pink van decorated with Hello Kitty’s favorite sweets will sell a variety of goodies including new items such as large Hello Kitty cookies, keychains and pocket pies. Returning items will include a 4-piece petite fours box sets, 5-piece macaron box sets, bow headbands and Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirts.

The truck will be at Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

