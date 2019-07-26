Henderson spot is good choice for National Chicken Wing Day

Balboa Pizza Company, which has been at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson for 15 years, offers a variety of chicken wing flavors, including Thai peanut.

Buffalo-style is the classic, but to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on Monday, you might want to try something a little more offbeat, like the Thai peanut wings at Balboa Pizza Company in Henderson.

The staff at Balboa, which opened with The District at Green Valley Ranch in 2004, learned all about wings in their birthplace of Buffalo, N.Y. They take their wings from 7-pound chickens, which means they tend to be larger and meatier than many. They soak them for 24 hours in a brine enhanced with chicken stock, then roast until done. When the wings are ordered, they’re flash-fried for crispness and served in the sauce of choice.

Balboa’s Buffalo wings are dressed in a house-made sauce made with butter and Frank’s RedHot, just like the Anchor Bar originals, and can be ordered mild, spicy or wild. “Gourmet” flavors include Thai chili, with the wings tossed in a peanut-soy sauce with Thai herbs and spices and fiery Thai peppers. Other flavors are teriyaki, Southern Fried, mango-habanero, lemon-pepper, Jamaican Jerk, Hawaiian barbecue, mesquite barbecue and whiskey barbecue. They’re $9.95 for six, $13.95 for 10 and $22.95 for 24.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.