Henderson to get 2nd In-N-Out restaurant

Customers begin to enter the new In-N-Out Burger restaurant Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, in northern Colorado Springs, Colo. Customers began waiting in line Tuesday for the opening of the first restaurant in Colorado. A second location opened in Aurora on Friday as well. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

A fast-growing area of western Henderson will receive a popular fast-food restaurant when In-N-Out opens its second location in the city, likely in 2021.

The California-based chain will build at 3551 St. Rose Parkway, across the street from Dairy Queen and Del Taco near Spencer Street. It has a store near Sunset Station as well.

“We’re hopeful that our Henderson restaurant will employ around 50 newly hired associates upon opening, and we’ll continue to hire as needed in the months to follow,” said Carl Arena, the chain’s vice president of real estate and development.

Arena said the building process was just getting started and ground is yet to be broken. He noted that it takes 5 to 6 months to build a new In-N-Out restaurant after construction is started.

Last month the chain opened its first two locations in Colorado, and the wait was up to 14 hours long for customers on the opening weekend before Thanksgiving.

In-N-Out has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Colorado and Oregon. In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family. None of the units are franchised.

The first store opened in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California, and its corporate headquarters are in Irvine, California.

