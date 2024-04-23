70°F
Here are the 1st restaurant details from a giant new Henderson development

A rendering of The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail center being renovated in Henderson. Once complete, the center will include several food and drink outlets, rotating culinary kiosks and programming, and a covered alfresco dining lounge. A summer 2025 opening is planned, pending customary licensing and approvals. (CAST)
A rendering of The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail center being renovated in Henderson. Once complete, the center will include several food and drink outlets, rotating culinary kiosks and programming, and a covered alfresco dining lounge. A summer 2025 opening is planned, pending customary licensing and approvals. (CAST)
A rendering of The Cliff, a 100,000-square-foot retail center being renovated in Henderson. Once complete, the center will include several food and drink outlets, rotating culinary kiosks and programming, and a covered alfresco dining lounge. A summer 2025 opening is planned, pending customary licensing and approvals. (CAST)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 6:50 am
 

“If you don’t want to cook at your house, we want you to think of The Cliff. From brunch to butcher spots.”

The other morning, that was Steve Neiger summing up the flavor philosophy of The Cliff, a $30 million project in which an aging Henderson office complex is being renovated into an up-market retail center.

Neiger is a principal in CAST, a Las Vegas real estate broker and investment outfit that is developing the 100,000-square-foot project with Partners Capital of Los Angeles. Tentative opening is summer 2025.

Chef-driven and fast-casual restaurants

Plans call for The Cliff — named for its elevated site at 2500 to 2550 Paseo Verde Parkway, above the 215 Beltway — to incorporate several food and drink establishments, or about 40 percent of the commercial space, Neiger said. One tenant is already known: Paseo Verde Tavern, a 24-hour place with a bar, dining, gaming and billiards.

The Cliff also wants to secure “chef-driven culinary experiences that have one or two locations in Las Vegas or two to three locations in the country,” Neiger said.

“We have a place for fast-casual as well. We are being very careful about that selection — we want our fast-casual to complement fine dining. We call them crafted fast-casual. We are talking to a lot of folks. The lease process is beginning.”

Fresh air food and drink

Most of the tenants at The Cliff will open onto an outdoor communal space — what Neiger called a “central interaction district” — that includes a bar, alfresco dining, and rotating food and drink kiosks.

Neiger said the communal area would host a variety of programming. On the food front, that might mean a farmers market, or a chef from elsewhere in Vegas presenting a pop-up, or one of the in-house restaurants offering monthly dishes beyond its regular menu.

“We intend on activating the space regularly,” Neiger said. “There’s a lot of creativity and entrepreneurialism in the food space these days.”

Bringing Nashville to the Strip

Adaptive reuse projects such as The Cliff will become increasingly common, Neiger said.

“COVID created a huge amount of vacant office space on the market. Between office vacancies and other types of vacancies created by that evolution, there all kinds of opportunities like this. People are going to become more creative with older buildings.

Besides The Cliff, Neiger said his company was working to bring a very large bar and restaurant out of Nashville to the Strip. He declined to provide details. For the time being, let’s call it The Boot.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

