High-end Las Vegas chefs serving massive meals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2018 - 11:33 pm
 

Petite portions adorned with delicate details can be stunning, but sometimes nothing takes your breath away like a family-size feast. And in a city that prides itself on larger-than-life experiences, some high-end chefs are embracing large-format meals designed to wow customers with both presentation and taste. Consider these massive spreads.

Whole fish, Costa di Mare Wynn Las Vegas

What is it? Chef Mark LoRusso and his team offer a variety of fresh fish that can be served whole, using several preparations. The largest are usually snapper.

How is it prepared? Several options are available, including roasting with a variety of sauces. But the most dramatic preparation is al sale: encrusting it in a mixture of salt, egg whites, citrus, fennel and anise seeds to seal in moisture and add flavor.

How is it presented? The whole fish is wheeled to the table on a cart. A server then dramatically chisels off the crust and debones the fish before cutting it into portions.

How many can it feed? Costa di Mare offers the right-size fish for nearly any party, either a la carte or in a family-style tasting menu.

What does is cost? Each fish is priced by weight.

Should I call ahead? Every diner is presented with a seafood cart before they order, showing off the species of fish available that day. Since everything is fresh, the size and availability vary. But those hoping to secure something special for a large party can call ahead to 702-770-3305 so the chef can alert his team of fishermen in the Mediterranean.

Tableside tomahawk, MB Steak Hard Rock Hotel

What is it? A 16-pound whole tomahawk ribeye steak.

How is it prepared? Chef Patrick Munster scores the steak and marinates it overnight before putting it in the oven for about four hours.

How is it presented? The entire steak, with ribs, is presented tableside, where Munster slices and plates it. It’s accompanied by your choice of six family-style side dishes, which include lobster mac & cheese with cavatappi pasta, creamed corn with king crab and roasted poblano, maitake mushrooms with aged goat cheese, and creamed spinach with a poached egg and truffle gouda.

How many can it feed? 10-12 people.

What does is cost? $1,200

Should I call ahead? Call the restaurant at least 72 hours in advance at 702-483-4888.

The Beast Feast, Searsucker Caesars Palace

What is it? A whole suckling pig (18-24 pounds).

How is it prepared? Chef Stephen LaSala starts by brining the pig for 24 hours in a mixture of Anchor Steam beer, orange juice, two types of chili peppers, oranges, limes, cilantro and dried spices. He then air-dries it for another full day, removes most of its bones and stuffs it with the same chilies, citrus fruit and herbs before roasting.

How is it presented? The whole pig is wheeled to the table for guests to inspect (and take selfies with). It’s then taken back to the kitchen and sliced before being presented again, along with a selection of sides such as cornbread muffins, beans, blue cheese coleslaw and potatoes.

How many can it feed? Searsucker promotes this as feeding four to six people, although a group that size will likely go home with leftovers. It should work for as many as eight or perhaps more, although you may find yourselves adding a few more courses.

What does is cost? $225

Should I call ahead? Call the restaurant’s group dining team at least 48 hours in advance at 702-588-5600.

