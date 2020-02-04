Hockey-inspired BarCanada coming to the D in downtown Las Vegas

Artist rendering of the new BarCanada, coming to the D Las Vegas in March. (PGAL)

BarCanada, a hockey-inspired bar, will anchor the renovations of the second floor of downtown’s D Las Vegas. Promising “the Canadian spirit of hockey and hops for an unforgettable game watching experience,” the 2,000-square-foot bar area will include a 20-seat, 60-foot bar, as well as communal tables, 85-inch TVs and embroidered maple leaf chairs.

“As a hockey fan, I know where you watch a game can be just as important as the game itself,” D Las Vegas owner Derek Stevens said in a statement announcing the bar. “We are excited to debut a high-energy space where locals and visitors alike will want to grab a drink, place a bet and cheer for their favorite teams.”

Set to open in March, BarCanada will be part of a larger renovation of the D’s second floor casino. Other improvements will include adding 800 square feet to the sports book, new keno and high-limit slots areas, and expanded on-site programming from the online sports betting network VSiN.

