Hong Kong’s Mott 32 to open first US restaurant in Las Vegas

Hong Kong icon Mott 32 will launch its first U.S. restaurant at Palazzo, with an opening expected this winter.

Mott 32, the motto of which is “a modern approach to Chinese cuisine,” serves a mix of traditional Chinese dishes with modern twists and a farm-to-table approach. Signature dishes include applewood-roasted Peking duck, barbecued Imperial pork pluma (a tender cut from behind the neck) with Yellow Mountain honey, Iberico pork with soft quail egg and black truffle siu mai, and crispy triple-cooked wagyu beef short ribs. It will serve dinner daily, as well as a full menu of hand-crafted cocktails.

The interior will be mix of industrial-chic, classic Chinese and vintage Las Vegas, including neon signage and a dining table made of a vintage roulette wheel.

The name actually is a nod to America; Mott 32 refers to the first Chinese grocer that opened in 1891 at 32 Mott St. and nurtured New York’s Chinatown. The original was named one of the top five Hong Kong restaurants in 2015 by the Forbes Travel Guide. There also is a Mott 32 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and one in Bangkok is planned.

