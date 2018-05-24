How to make The Mint Tavern’s Mint Tea cocktail

Among the many ways in which The Mint Tavern on West Sahara Avenue pays tribute to Old Vegas is its many nods to Hunter S. Thompson, whose classic tale of Las Vegas excess was based in part on an assignment to cover the Mint 400 off-road race. So this signature drink, the Mint Tea Cocktail, which you can make in large batches at home, playfully merges the flavors of mint and Thompson’s beloved Wild Turkey.
Ingredients
3 parts Wild Turkey 101
6 parts brewed mint tea
1 part simple syrup
Garnish
Mint sprig
Lemon wedge
Directions
Brew mint tea. Mix with whiskey and simple syrup. Serve over ice, preferably in a hurricane glass. Garnish with mint sprig and lemon wedge.