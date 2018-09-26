How to make the My ‘Tie’ cocktail from Palace Station’s Boathouse restaurant

This rum drink comes from Palace Station’s new pan-Asian spot, Boathouse, but would be right at home in a tiki bar. The Boathouse bar staff recommends it with fried Chinese dishes. While the lemongrass syrup used in-house is a secret recipe, they’ve offered up a suitable home version if you want to mix your own.
Ingredients
1 ounce Havana Club Blanco rum
1 ounce Meyers dark rum
1 ounce Cointreau
1 ounce lemongrass syrup (recipe below)
1 ounce lime juice
6 Thai basil leaves
Garnish
Orange
Lime
Basil sprig
Directions
In a mixing glass, combine all ingredients and stir with ice. Strain over fresh ice. Garnish with orange, lime and Thai basil sprig.
Lemongrass syrup ingredients
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
2 lemongrass stalks, cored and chopped
Directions
Remove the outer layer (or two) of the lemongrass and thinly chop. In a small saucepan, add sugar, water and chopped lemongrass. Heat until the sugar has dissolved and the lemongrass has a strong aroma. Remove from heat and let the saucepan cool to room temperature, about an hour. Strain syrup into a jar and refrigerate.