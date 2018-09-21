How to make Unicorn Tears cocktail from Palazzo’s new lounge

The name of this cocktail fits in with the glam-rock vibe of the the Palazzo’s new Electra lounge. While the bar is heavy on tequila, mezcal and rum, the Unicorn Tears cocktail goes another direction by using gin as its base spirit.
Ingredients
1 ounce gin
1 ounce Tio Pepe Fino sherry
1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
1/2 ounce simple syrup
1 ounce fresh pineapple juice
2 dashes absinthe
3 cucumber Slice
Club soda
Garnish
Cucumber ribbon
Mix ingredients. Shake with ice. Strain into Collins glass. Add club soda. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Palazzo.