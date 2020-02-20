Iron Chef Morimoto to dabble in Italian cuisine in guest-chef series

Masaharu Morimoto, an Iron Chef in Japan and the U.S. and who has 18 restaurants worldwide, will be the guest chef at Eataly’s Manzo on March 5.

Chef Masaharu Morimoto will contribute a dish to a guest-chef series at Manzo at Eataly. (MGM Resort International)

Masaharu Morimoto, who was an Iron Chef on the original show in Japan and later starred in the American spinoff, will be the first to participate in the new guest-chef series at Manzo at Eataly, which is inside Park MGM.

In the new series, chefs working in collaboration with Manzo executive chef Arnold Corpuz will create a special dish that incorporates traditional Italian ingredients with elements of the chef’s expertise — in this case, Morimoto’s style of Japanese cuisine with American touches. Morimoto, whose 18 restaurants worldwide include one at MGM Grand, will cook at Manzo beginning at 6 p.m. March 5. His exclusive dish, Italian-imbued gyoza, will be served at Manzo through March 31.

Reservations for the series can be made up to a month in advance; go to bit.ly/3bQYdYj.

